Top Med Billing Solutions unifies the clinical delivery with the business side of your healthcare organization. You can expect us to manage, collect, and optimize revenue generated by the care you provide your patients.
Outsourcing with TMBS will facilitate a smoother cash flow, cost savings related to software, equipment and staff size.
The complexity of the revenue cycle process can prove to be detrimental to a medical practices' economic health. TMBS acquires the specialized skill of medical billing, ensuring your practices' economic success and compliance with government regulations.
TMBS can work with your current software. We will learn your software and apply our expertise in revenue management to streamline your billing.
We also offer TMBS in-house Billing Software. Configuration of EHR and Billing Software is included as part of our services
TMBS charges a competitive flat rate monthly.
No Contract, No hidden fees, No initial setup fee, and No software costs for you or your practice.
Consulting flat rate fee per interaction.
PH. (402) 215-5876
I love working with TMBS Consulting services. I can trust their guidance in navigating through the many medical policies of any insurance company. I always get the information I need to take the proper action to get me paid by the insurance company
They do a great job with my medical billing for all services. I am the owner of a clinic serving primary care and rehabilitation service. They have been experts in getting me properly paid for all!
